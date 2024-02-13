Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Investments

Investors in the dark as Maui continues to sell down

Investors in the dark as Maui continues to sell down
Maui Capital's Paul Chrystall. (Image: Supplied)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Tue, 13 Feb 2024
Maui Capital has provided a quarterly update for its Indigo and Aqua funds but has deferred valuing its assets as it works through sale plans.The fund valuation for Aqua remains at 43 cents per fund share, while Indigo is valued at 24c per fund share, having dropped 1c after distribution to creditors.Aqua was launched in 2008 and Indigo in 2012, but its creator Paul Chrystall told investors in 2022 that it would wind down after a plan to reset failed.High net-worth individuals signed up for the funds – advertised at $1 a share &ndash...
Investments sponsored by
Founded in 1992, PMG's proven success through multiple economic cycles means they are one of the most established property funds management companies in New Zealand.
Blowout: Queenstown bypass road hits $128m
Infrastructure

Blowout: Queenstown bypass road hits $128m

Council staffer says not stumping up with more funding will see road work stop.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Public sector

'A lot of rubbish' in govt agency reporting: auditor general

Only law changes are likely to force improved reporting, says John Ryan.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
'A lot of rubbish' in govt agency reporting: auditor general
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Higher rates: kooky talk – or is it?

Watch today's inflation expectation figures for guidance on interest rates.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Higher rates: kooky talk – or is it?

More Investments

Cooking the Books: What to know when picking the best KiwiSaver
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books: What to know when picking the best KiwiSaver

 Canstar’s Bruce Pitchers discusses the options.

Frances Cook 12 Feb 2024
Money Answers: How do I reset my money after a baby?
Opinion Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: How do I reset my money after a baby?

Having a baby can upset a family's budget. Here's how to get back on track. 

Frances Cook 10 Feb 2024
Cooking the Books: How to retire at 31
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books: How to retire at 31

How a couple retired early for more family time.

Frances Cook 05 Feb 2024
What parents should know about investing for their children
Finance

What parents should know about investing for their children

There is a better way to help your kids financially than giving them money. 

Frances Cook 05 Feb 2024