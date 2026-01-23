Menu
Investors pour into gold as FOMO takes hold

As gold prices continue to rise, one academic says he would never hold it in his portfolio. (Image: Getty)
John Anthony
Fri, 23 Jan 2026
Investors are flocking to gold as it hits record prices, but one academic says he would never hold it because the case for it isn’t compelling.The price of gold has surged over the past year, climbing from about US$2,800 (NZ$4,792) per ounce in early 2025 to above US$4,700 per ounce today as safe‑haven demand and geopolitical uncertainty push it higher.Sharesies co-CEO Leighton Roberts said the platform was seeing significantly stronger demand for gold investments than it had traditionally.Over the past six months, the number of people ho...
Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
Primary Sector

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

The Fonterra deal had been tipped to go through in the first half of this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:25pm
Economy

Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter

The CPI rose 0.6% in the December 2025 quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 11:00am
Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter
Sharesies tax error hits 20,000 Infratil investors
Law & Regulation

Sharesies tax error hits 20,000 Infratil investors

Sharesies has now topped up affected wallets, with no action needed.

John Anthony 12:00pm
Former Rakon director could pocket takeover windfall
Markets

Former Rakon director could pocket takeover windfall

Jon Raby couldn't get elected to the Rakon board but snapped up some shares anyway.

Rebecca Stevenson 14 Jan 2026
Brokers reveal top NZX picks for 2026
Markets

Brokers reveal top NZX picks for 2026

Billions shifting from term deposits could boost NZX heavyweights and recovery plays.

Rebecca Stevenson 14 Jan 2026
Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions
Markets

Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions

Light building product volumes look positive, heavy volumes weigh on second quarter.

Rebecca Stevenson 13 Jan 2026