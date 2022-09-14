See full details
Maui Indigo fund investors warned of ‘three-year squeeze’

Wed, 14 Sep 2022

Maui Indigo fund investors warned of ‘three-year squeeze’
Maui Capital's Paul Chrystall gave an investor update. (Picture: Maui Capital)
Wed, 14 Sep 2022
Investors in Maui Capital's Indigo fund were warned of a “long, three-year squeeze” of its companies, at the fund’s annual meeting on Tuesday.The fund is being wound up and managers are now trying to get money for investors by selling the parts that it owns of produce firm Freshmax and building-materials firms InZone Industries and Euro Corporation.  At a short online annual meeting lasting about 20 minutes, Maui chair Paul Chrystall said the firms were coming out of a difficult covid-19 trading environment and h...

