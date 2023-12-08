Menu
Menu
Search
Home
KiwiSaver

KiwiSaver performance report: how your fund rated in October 2023

KiwiSaver performance report: how your fund rated in October 2023
October was another poor month for KiwiSaver returns, but some funds managed to buck the trend. (Image: Getty)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Fri, 08 Dec 2023
* All returns are after fees and before tax. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.This is the BusinessDesk/FundSource KiwiSaver report for October 2023. The report draws on BusinessDesk's comprehensive database of KiwiSaver and managed fund performance data, FundSource. Subscribers to BusinessDesk get full access to the latest data and all historical performance data from 2013 on more than 1,000 investment funds. The data is updated every 12 hours.This report draws on FundSource data as at Oct 31 to compare all KiwiSa...
Apology not enough: Manaaki seeks compensation
Law & Regulation

Apology not enough: Manaaki seeks compensation

Manaaki wants Callaghan to pay its legal costs as well as say sorry.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Policy

Costello faces tricky balance in retirement village law reform

Retirement village operators are relearning that cash is king.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Costello faces tricky balance in retirement village law reform
Economy

Don't pop the economic champagne cork yet

The economic waters remain choppy.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Don't pop the economic champagne cork yet

More KiwiSaver

Call to reverse growing NZ investment in fossil fuels
KiwiSaver

Call to reverse growing NZ investment in fossil fuels

Fund managers accused of trying to time the market.

Greg Hurrell 07 Dec 2023
Simon Power to replace Bruce McLachlan at Fisher Funds
KiwiSaver

Simon Power to replace Bruce McLachlan at Fisher Funds

A cabinet minister from the Key era, Power spent a decade at Westpac.

Staff reporters 13 Nov 2023
How did your KiwiSaver perform?
KiwiSaver Exclusive

How did your KiwiSaver perform?

September was tough for KiwiSavers, but some weathered the storm better than others.

Andy Fyers 13 Nov 2023
How does your KiwiSaver fund compare?
KiwiSaver

How does your KiwiSaver fund compare?

Most KiwiSaver funds lost money in August, but it's still been a strong year so far.

Andy Fyers 29 Sep 2023