Menu
Menu
Search
Home
KiwiSaver

What to know before switching KiwiSaver in 2023

What to know before switching KiwiSaver in 2023
The first quarter of the year is a popular time to change KiwiSaver funds. (Image: Getty)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Tue, 27 Dec 2022
We all become painfully predictable in the weeks following Christmas. Each year, we set the same goals: get fit, read a hundred books, learn a new language, sort out finances, etc. The most common time to switch KiwiSaver provider is in July, after the financial year ends and savers get their annual statement.  But the first quarter of the year is another popular time to change funds as people reset their budgets and update financial plans. The KiwiSaver sector has been through significant change this year which might prompt some...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Investigation

Best of BusinessDesk: 'Worst investment I’ve ever made': the wind down of Maui Capital

Disgruntled investors have written to Maui Capital’s Paul Chrystall, unhappy with the performance of its Aqua fund.

Victoria Young 5:00am
World

Where conflict might flare up in 2023

Keep an eye on Taiwan and the South China Sea—and the Himalayas.

The Economist 5:00am

More KiwiSaver

KiwiSaver

Kiwi Wealth has Atomic solution to panic switching

Atomic.io CEO Ben Pujji says most interactions between customers and brands are through an app.

Dan Brunskill 08 Dec 2022
Markets

Sharesies to launch KiwiSaver scheme in 2023

The scheme will provide platform users access to a range of active and passive funds.

Dan Brunskill 07 Dec 2022
KiwiSaver

KiwiSavers have 'irrational' fear of switching

New Zealanders were told not to swap investments during the market crash.

Dan Brunskill 16 Nov 2022
Markets

Shopping smarter? Woolworths picks underperforming AMP

The Countdown supermarket operator has chosen AMP as its preferred KiwiSaver provider, despite its funds having higher fees and lower returns than average.

Dan Brunskill 03 Nov 2022