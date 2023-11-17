Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

2024 – Year of the restructure?

2024 – Year of the restructure?
(Image: Getty)
Bronwyn Heenan
Bronwyn Heenan
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
In Simpson Grierson’s fourth edition of our pre-election survey of employers, 36% of respondents said they planned to restructure or make people redundant within a year.  With the coalition talks rumbling on, everyone is aware of David Seymour and Act’s position on wanting to dramatically reduce the headcount of the public service by up to 15,000 employees.  Act particularly singled out the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and thinks it could reduce staff by 50%.   The party noted that as of...
Alliance will 'absolutely' get back to profitability this year, chair says
Finance

Alliance will 'absolutely' get back to profitability this year, chair says

It comes after it reported a $70m loss in the past 12 months.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Technology

TIN200 survey finds NZ tech sector booming

Sector revenue increased by $17.1 billion.

Staff reporters 5:00am
TIN200 survey finds NZ tech sector booming
Policy

Screen rebate not a handout to Hollywood elites: Cameron

The screen production sector largely likes where the rebate has landed.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Screen rebate not a handout to Hollywood elites: Cameron

More Law & Regulation

Red flags raised over government-funded school
Finance

Red flags raised over government-funded school

Tertiary Education Commission deemed provider to be a "financial and reputational risk".

Riley Kennedy 16 Nov 2023
Lines drawn over whether Serato sale will crimp competition
Law & Regulation

Lines drawn over whether Serato sale will crimp competition

In the Serato dance-off, investors and DJs are pitted against manufacturers and retailers.

Paul McBeth 16 Nov 2023
Anti-mining group tries to stop OceanaGold's access to paper roads
Law & Regulation

Anti-mining group tries to stop OceanaGold's access to paper roads

Ours Not Mines is seeking a judicial review against the Hauraki District Council.

Greg Hurrell 15 Nov 2023
McLaren winner takes court action against Let's Go
Retail

McLaren winner takes court action against Let's Go

Supercar giveaway winner goes after promotion runners. 

Oliver Lewis 15 Nov 2023