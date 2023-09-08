Menu
AI in the workplace: a byte-sized breakdown of potential pitfalls for employers and employees
(Image: Getty)
A recent study of 200 New Zealand business leaders found that almost half have adopted some form of artificial intelligence within their workplaces. This will inevitably influence how they operate, make decisions, and interact with their employees and customers.For many, this is a positive development because it increases efficiencies, automates time-consuming administrative tasks, and allows employees to focus on higher-value, human-centric responsibilities.  However, artificial intelligence (AI) is also introducing new complexities when...
Markets

ERoad says $50m raise unrelated to hostile bid

ERoad gave no hint it wanted capital at its AGM in July.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Law & Regulation

NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
Primary Sector

NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 07 Sep 2023
QLDC awards CEO with 8% salary boost, while rates rocket
Economy

QLDC awards CEO with 8% salary boost, while rates rocket

Council boss now earns equivalent of 146 Queenstown ratepayers' rates bills.

Brent Melville 06 Sep 2023