Law & Regulation

Arguable case Ken Wikeley and Eric Watson coal deal a 'fabrication': Queensland court

Former Auckland mayor John Banks presents Ken Wikeley with a trophy after his horse won the $350,000 2002 Auckland Cup. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 06 Oct 2023
A Queensland court in Australia has ruled there is an arguable case that the apparent coal agreement jacked up by Ken Wikeley, now at the centre of long-standing global litigation between Eric Watson and Owen Glenn, was a “fabrication”.Meanwhile, Wikeley is still unable to leave Australia.It all relates to Wikeley’s transnational legal fight over the apparent agreement Watson, who is now subject to bankruptcy proceedings in New Zealand, signed on behalf of Glenn more than a decade ago.  Glenn only learned of the deal...
Battle of the runways: Queenstown airport boss enters Tarras stoush
Infrastructure

Battle of the runways: Queenstown airport boss enters Tarras stoush

Residents don't want their home to become an "alpine version of Venice".

Brent Melville 5:00am
Technology

Elon Musk spotlight on Christchurch carbon capture tech

Aspiring Materials is competing in a global competition sponsored by Elon Musk.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Media

'Last performance' a top performance for Special Group

Winning ads brought characters from The Brokenwood Mysteries back from the dead.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Back to the future in FMA's pitch to license custodians
Finance

Back to the future in FMA's pitch to license custodians

Policymakers appear to have dropped the ball a decade ago.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Wright family's Birthing Centre loses employment court challenge
Law & Regulation

Wright family's Birthing Centre loses employment court challenge

It was trying to challenge a ruling from the Employment Relations Authority.

Riley Kennedy 05 Oct 2023
Labour wants business to join proposed new anti-scamming unit
Law & Regulation

Labour wants business to join proposed new anti-scamming unit

Experts from banks, telcos and social media companies would be part of a proposed anti-scamming unit that the Labour party wants to set up if re-elected.The unit comprising 15-20 experts from industry, consumer groups and government, including police, would be hosted by the Finan...

Jem Traylen 05 Oct 2023
Lenders put Greg Olliver's St Heliers home on the block
Property

Lenders put Greg Olliver's St Heliers home on the block

A Christchurch accountant continues to front for the failed developer's interests.

Brent Melville 05 Oct 2023