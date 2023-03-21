Arguments continue over Mainzeal case

Jenny Shipley is one of the former Mainzeal directors who has been sued. (Image: Supplied)

The supreme court has received another round of written submissions for the highly anticipated Mainzeal directors’ duties case, this time addressing a second United Kingdom insolvency case.A year ago, the nation’s top court heard an appeal and cross-appeal over directors’ breach of duties following the construction firm’s 2013 collapse.The group of directors, which included former prime minister Jenny Shipley and Richard Yan, had been told to pay compensation of $36 million by the high court.The court of appeal also rule...