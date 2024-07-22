Menu
Arise Church on notice after charities probe

Former Arise Church leader John Cameron. (Image: Supplied)
Denise McNabb
Mon, 22 Jul 2024
Eighteen months after investigating scandal-ridden Arise Church, the Department of Internal Affairs Charities Services found insufficient evidence to support a finding of serious wrongdoing or any other breaches of the Charities Act 2005 but did find the Pentecostal megachurch wanting in areas of governance and compliance with the act. As a result, the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) regulatory manager, Penelope Cox, sent a letter of expectation to the church listing extensive requirements to be in place by Aug 23 and a...
