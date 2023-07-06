Menu
Law & Regulation

Arts House Trust ditches the James Wallace brand after convictions

James Wallace outside the high court at Auckland. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 06 Jul 2023
Two charitable trusts bearing the name of convicted philanthropist James Wallace have ended a civil case against their former benefactor.In May 2021, Wallace, 85, was sentenced to two years and four months’ jail for three charges of sexual assault and two charges of attempting to dissuade a witness. Name suppression against Wallace expired on June 28.In 2021, the James Wallace Arts Trust and the Wallace Foundation moved to distance themselves from Wallace, a former trustee and benefactor of the two charities. The trusts’ artwor...
RealNZ jettisons assets and buys another vessel
Tourism

RealNZ jettisons assets and buys another vessel

Four businesses are on the chopping block, including the Antarctic Centre.

Brent Melville 12:35pm
Bloomberg

Minutes signal Fed on track to raise interest rates in July

Officials at the US central bank have all but committed to another rate hike this month.

Bloomberg 11:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 06, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Law & Regulation

Second realtor warned for AML non-compliance, industry on notice
Property

Second realtor warned for AML non-compliance, industry on notice

The DIA says criminals are using properties to launder large sums of illicit capital.

Staff reporters 11:18am
Queenstown adds $30m to ratepayer bill to pay debt
Infrastructure

Queenstown adds $30m to ratepayer bill to pay debt

A massive rates hike is built on debt, operational costs and legal claims.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Permanent stop order against Validus 'academy' – FMA
Law & Regulation

Permanent stop order against Validus 'academy' – FMA

It follows an interim stop order the FMA issued to Validus in February 2023.

Staff reporters 05 Jul 2023
a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland
Finance

a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland

It had alleged the use of A2 by Theland was likely to “deceive or confuse” consumers.

Riley Kennedy 05 Jul 2023