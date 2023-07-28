Menu
ASA partially upholds MSD's complaints over wage subsidy attack ads

Grant and Marilyn Nelson. (Image: Gama Foundation)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 28 Jul 2023
The Advertising Standards Authority has partially upheld Ministry of Social Development complaints about a covid wage subsidy campaign run by the Integrity Institute.The Advertising Standards Authority's (ASA) complaints board ordered the institute's advertisements, run on several platforms, to be removed and not be used again in their current form.The Integrity Institute is a vehicle for Christchurch philanthropists Grant and Marilyn Nelson. They also have an active court case against the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) over the c...
