Law & Regulation

Auckland apartment owners seek $12.5m for negligent legal advice from Grimshaw & Co

Victoria Young
Tue, 19 Jul 2022

The apartment building at the heart of the dispute. (Image: Janna Dixon/NZME)
Lawyers from Grimshaw & Co gave negligent advice to a group of 200 Auckland apartment owners, a body corporate claims.In the high court at Auckland yesterday morning, the body corporate for Takapuna apartment building Spencer on Bryon said it wants about $12.5 million compensation, arguing its lawyers messed up.Justice Kiri Tahana was told every single element of the claim would be challenged by the firm, as the lawyer for the body corporate, David Bigio QC, set the stage for a month-long trial.The suit is against the firm itself and n...

