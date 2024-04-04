Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Banking report: time for RBNZ to look in the mirror

Banking report: time for RBNZ to look in the mirror
(Image: Getty)
Andrew Body
Andrew Body
Thu, 04 Apr 2024
Simon Jensen
Simon Jensen
Thu, 04 Apr 2024
The Commerce Commission’s draft report on personal banking services creates a meaningful opportunity to catalyse more effective competition and greater innovation in New Zealand’s financial services and credit markets.  Reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens is vital for competition. Competition in these markets is, in turn, important for reducing NZ’s cost of capital and providing a quick win for our productivity.The report presents a lot of evidence clearly and concisely and draws sound conclusions.  It also provi...
Jason Paris reflects on one year of One NZ
Technology Free Business of Tech podcast

Jason Paris reflects on one year of One NZ

It's been a rough year, so how has One NZ held out?

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Primary Sector

Synlait's dilemma: how many farmers want out?

Analysts warn Synlait may have to pay up to keep farmers on board as others hit the exit.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Synlait's dilemma: how many farmers want out?
Property

It's official: water tanks are 'very unlikely' to burst into flames

Building and construction regulator took 18 months to reach decision.

Brent Melville 5:00am
It's official: water tanks are 'very unlikely' to burst into flames

More Law & Regulation

It's official: water tanks are 'very unlikely' to burst into flames
Property

It's official: water tanks are 'very unlikely' to burst into flames

Building and construction regulator took 18 months to reach decision.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Fast-track projects: on your marks!
Policy

Fast-track projects: on your marks!

Applicants have one month, until May 3, to nominate projects for fast-tracking.

Staff reporters 03 Apr 2024
FMA consults on regulatory relief for green bonds
Law & Regulation

FMA consults on regulatory relief for green bonds

The regulator is looking at a class exemption to boost the range of products on offer.

Greg Hurrell 03 Apr 2024
EU-NZ trade deal comes with sanctions for climate backsliding
Law & Regulation

EU-NZ trade deal comes with sanctions for climate backsliding

The EU is using its 448 million consumer market to drive its environmental ambitions.

Greg Hurrell 28 Mar 2024