Battle of the bricks: Mowbray-owned Zuru's claim against Lego 'fails in its entirety'

Zuru founder Nick Mowbray has been battling with Lego in the courts. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 19 Jul 2023
A high court judge has ruled against Mowbray-owned toy company Zuru’s claim that it should be allowed to use a trademark of Lego on some of its packaging.But, while the Danish toy giant succeeded in establishing an infringement of its trademark, it lost its counterclaim alleging Zuru breached the Fair Trading Act.The legal fight between the two toy manufacturers dates back to 2018 when, through The Warehouse, Zuru began selling its Max Build More blocks marketing it with the statement “Lego Bricks Compatible” on the packa...
Rocket-fishing now part of Rocket Lab’s business as usual, says Peter Beck
Technology

Rocket-fishing now part of Rocket Lab’s business as usual, says Peter Beck

Beck says recovering its rockets has now become “operationalised”.

Ben Moore 2:10pm
Media

Stuff hires Tova O'Brien amid senior editorial cuts

Stuff has hired former Today FM host Tova O’Brien to lead its political coverage.

Daniel Dunkley 1:38pm
Retail

Countdown’s rebrand is a ‘major deal’

A rebrand or an unbrand? What a name change could mean for the grocery giant.

Ella Somers 1:18pm
More Law & Regulation

As the clock ticks, MPs move into urgency mode
Policy

As the clock ticks, MPs move into urgency mode

The urgency session will cover three sitting days, and question time will occur as usual.

Ian Llewellyn 8:00am
Rainbow’s End co-founder faces contempt charges relating to Watson/Glenn case
Law & Regulation

Rainbow’s End co-founder faces contempt charges relating to Watson/Glenn case

The charges relate to the trans-national legal fight involving Owen Glenn and Eric Watson.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Wood referred to privileges committee over shares
Markets

Wood referred to privileges committee over shares

The former minister may face a privileges committee grilling over disclosure failures.

Ian Llewellyn 18 Jul 2023
Cullen liquidators seek to bankrupt Eric Watson
Law & Regulation

Cullen liquidators seek to bankrupt Eric Watson

Watson had said he'd pay the claim in full.

Staff reporters 18 Jul 2023