Bell Gully goes after covid-19 testing company

NZ Rapid Tests supplied nasal and oral covid-19 tests. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 24 May 2023
Top-tier law firm Bell Gully has applied to place a covid-19 testing company linked to Australian man Kody Jenkins into liquidation.Jenkins is the sole director of NZ Rapid Tests, a company registered in 2022 to supply rapid antigen tests, among other products.He is also the director of Let’s Go Beverages, a New Zealand alcohol company run from the Gold Coast that gave away a 2022 McLaren GT.As BusinessDesk has reported, the giveaway encountered a number of setbacks and Let’s Go was involved in the recent resale of the car.In March,...
Full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on Napier Port still unknown
Markets

Full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on Napier Port still unknown

Napier Port doesn&#39;t expect volumes to fully recover until this time next year.

Riley Kennedy 3:10pm
Economy

RBNZ hikes by 25 basis points to 5.5%

The RBNZ still sees the OCR peaking at 5.5%

Rebecca Howard 2:25pm
RBNZ hikes by 25 basis points to 5.5%
Primary Sector

Two sheep health products banned in NZ

Concerns were raised about the products last year.

Riley Kennedy 12:15pm
Two sheep health products banned in NZ

More Law & Regulation

Moola's parent owes creditors at least $15.5m
Finance

Moola's parent owes creditors at least $15.5m

The business collapsed late last year.

Riley Kennedy 9:15am
Settlement in CBL mega-trial nears
Law & Regulation Exclusive

Settlement in CBL mega-trial nears

BusinessDesk is restrained from publishing settlement details.

Victoria Young 8:50am
Greenpeace appeal questions hydrogen plant pivot
Law & Regulation

Greenpeace appeal questions hydrogen plant pivot

Greenpeace and six Taranaki hapū both oppose a hydrogen plant, but for different reasons.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Covid was expected to increase insolvencies. It didn't.
Finance

Covid was expected to increase insolvencies. It didn't.

Against all expectations, personal insolvencies declined during the covid era.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am