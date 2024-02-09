Menu
Bell Gully succeeds in liquidation bid against testing company

Covid-19 testing company NZ Rapid Tests has been placed into liquidation. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 09 Feb 2024
A covid-19 testing company owned by an Australian man whose liquor company gave away a McLaren has been placed into liquidation.Rhys Cain and Larissa Logan of Ernst & Young were appointed as liquidators of New Zealand Rapid Tests on Wednesday following an application to the high court at Auckland by law firm Bell Gully.As BusinessDesk reported last year, the case was delayed due to a complaint to the NZ Law Society. It’s unclear what the complaint was over.Multiple issuesKody Jenkins, the sole director and 50% owner of NZ Rapid T...
