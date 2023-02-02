Menu
Beware politicising petrol prices, MPs warned

Petrol prices are a "bread and butter" issue. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 02 Feb 2023
The BusinessNZ Energy Council is urging politicians to beware of politicising petrol prices if they give the green light to regulating the wholesale market if it looks like participants aren’t playing fair. Parliament’s economic development, science and innovation select committee is considering submissions on the Fuel Industry Amendment Bill which, if passed, will introduce regulatory powers to set prices for up to 10 years if wholesale suppliers aren’t acting in a competitive manner. The bill goes a step further th...
Bloomberg

Worst UK strikes for a decade shut schools and stop trains

As many as 475,000 union members are on strike.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
World

Federal Reserve slows rate hikes

Price pressures have eased in the US, but the outlook is for more rate hikes.

Bloomberg 10:30am
Economy

Reserve Bank may follow the US Fed and slow the pace

While 50 basis points may seem better than 75 bp, it's still a hefty lift when the Fed hiked only 25 basis points.

Rebecca Howard 10:27am

