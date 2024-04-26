Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Calling all mediators: employers and employees need your assistance now

Calling all mediators: employers and employees need your assistance now
(Image: Getty)
Bronwyn Heenan
Bronwyn Heenan
Fri, 26 Apr 2024
The Employment Relations Act 2000 came into force more than 24 years ago with the object of building productive employment relationships by promoting good faith in all aspects of the employment environment and employment relationship. One of the six key ways of doing that is “by promoting mediation as the primary problem-solving mechanism other than for enforcing employment standards”.  Under the act, all roads lead to mediation. Employers and employees often use it when they have issues while the employment relations...
US says China moving too slowly on protecting intellectual property
Bloomberg

US says China moving too slowly on protecting intellectual property

According to the US government, Beijing's reforms remain too slow.

Bloomberg 5:00am
World

Anglo considers sale of diamond unit De Beers

The mining giant has had discussions with potential buyers.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Anglo considers sale of diamond unit De Beers
Primary Sector

The race is on to reduce emissions from NZ's livestock

Researchers and investors are tackling the problem from every possible angle.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
The race is on to reduce emissions from NZ's livestock

More Law & Regulation

'Serious compliance breaches' in NZ sharemarket
Markets

'Serious compliance breaches' in NZ sharemarket

Seven matters were referred to the NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal last year.

Murray Jones 24 Apr 2024
RBNZ challenges ComCom call to review its banking capital settings
Law & Regulation

RBNZ challenges ComCom call to review its banking capital settings

The RBNZ says it has just finished reviewing capital settings and is phasing them in.

Staff reporters 23 Apr 2024
NZ promotor of global pyramid scheme convicted on five charges
Law & Regulation

NZ promotor of global pyramid scheme convicted on five charges

Investors in the 'Lions Share' scheme lost nearly $17 million worldwide.

Staff reporters 23 Apr 2024
'Unpaid' loan of $152,000 to Terry Serepisos now worth $2.5 million
Law & Regulation

'Unpaid' loan of $152,000 to Terry Serepisos now worth $2.5 million

The lender is seeking a summary judgment for repayment in the high court.

Greg Hurrell 22 Apr 2024