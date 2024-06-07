Menu
CBL civil proceeding adjourned until 2026

Peter Harris made a joint application to the high court to adjourn the IPO proceeding. (Image: BusinessDesk)
John Anthony
John Anthony
Fri, 07 Jun 2024
A high court judge has adjourned the trial for the Financial Market Authority’s initial public offer proceeding against liquidated insurance company CBL Corporation, its managing director Peter Harris, director Alistair Hutchison and chief financial officer Carden Mulholland.The corporation (CBLC) was listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock markets before a series of financial and regulatory issues led to its collapse and eventual liquidation in 2019.Legal proceedings followed, brought by shareholders, the FMA, the Serious Fraud Of...
