‘Chance Voight loaned over $6m to related parties’: Former employee

Bernard Whimp promoted videos of the Chance Voight helicopter. (Image: Supplied)

Around $6.5m from investment firm Chance Voight was loaned to related parties, a former employee claims.The market watchdog, the Financial Markets Authority (FMA), is investigating the Rangiora-based group led by Bernard Whimp, with six of its entities placed into interim liquidation by the High Court in early December.Chance Voight raised around $45 million in investor funds between 2021 and 2025, which the FMA told the court was the “overwhelming” source of its income.The 27 or so companies that make up the group have used a singl...