'Chance Voight loaned over $6m to related parties': Former employee

‘Chance Voight loaned over $6m to related parties’: Former employee
Bernard Whimp promoted videos of the Chance Voight helicopter. (Image: Supplied)
Maria Slade
Maria Slade
Thu, 08 Jan 2026
Around $6.5m from investment firm Chance Voight was loaned to related parties, a former employee claims.The market watchdog, the Financial Markets Authority (FMA), is investigating the Rangiora-based group led by Bernard Whimp, with six of its entities placed into interim liquidation by the High Court in early December.Chance Voight raised around $45 million in investor funds between 2021 and 2025, which the FMA told the court was the "overwhelming" source of its income.The 27 or so companies that make up the group have used a singl...
NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025
Environment

NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025

Kawerau recorded the highest temperature of 35.6C on December 7.

Greg Hurrell 1:30pm
World

BlueScope rejects Steel Dynamics, SGH takeover bid

BlueScope also criticised the bid's reliance on debt financing.

The Wall Street Journal 8:40am
BlueScope rejects Steel Dynamics, SGH takeover bid
Finance

Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond

New entrants, fundraising and consolidation are on the cards.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond

Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond
Finance

Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond

New entrants, fundraising and consolidation are on the cards.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
Manage My Health warned of exposed data six months ago
Law & Regulation

Manage My Health warned of exposed data six months ago

A tipster alleged names, email addresses and passwords were "exposed".

Jaime Lyth 07 Jan 2026
Industry uneasy over power bill proposals
Law & Regulation

Industry uneasy over power bill proposals

The EA says simpler bills will help households, retailers say it is complicated.

Ian Llewellyn 07 Jan 2026
OECD agrees US exemptions in multinationals tax plan
Economy

OECD agrees US exemptions in multinationals tax plan

New Zealand is unlikely to feel much judder.

Andy Macdonald 07 Jan 2026