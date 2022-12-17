Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Chopper charity turns to court over asset transfer

Chopper charity turns to court over asset transfer
The trust has more than $36.5m in assets, including three helicopters. (Image: ARHT)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Sat, 17 Dec 2022
Two of the trustees of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust (ARHT) have taken legal action to stop the shifting of millions of dollars of assets, including two helicopters, into a joint venture.The two trustees, Scott Rice and Nuwanthie Samarakone, said the charity can’t transfer its helicopters, assets and funding into another entity because that entity operated in a wider area than Auckland.The trust had more than $36.5 million in assets, including three helicopters. It received revenue of $13.5m last year and employed about 20 people.&...
Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: It's the recession that isn't a recession

The Treasury may be predicting a recession, but nominal growth projections are a long way from showing one.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
On the Money

OTM: Dave ‘Hendo’ Henderson's back, Olsen’s dogometrics and more

Hendo's back in business after his 12-year timeout, veteran journalist John Armstrong remembered and more. ..

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: The downturn, the politicians and the bogeyman

Look out for speedbumps as the economy contracts in the new year.

Warren Couillault 5:00am

More Law & Regulation

Environment

Yet more RMA reform reading for submitters

A new document dump is intended to help submitters respond to the government's RMA reforms.

Staff reporters 16 Dec 2022
Finance

Receivers can't find horse exporter

Lin Lang's horse-breeding company made controversial donations to National.

Riley Kennedy 16 Dec 2022
Primary Sector

Kuriger dispute: MPI actions 'not motivated by improper purpose'

Barbara Kuriger resigned from her agriculture portfolio in October.

Riley Kennedy 16 Dec 2022
Law & Regulation

Group found guilty of defrauding banks of $8.7m

The two couples wanted to invest in Auckland property but did not have the income needed to get bank loans.

Staff reporters 15 Dec 2022