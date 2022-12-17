Chopper charity turns to court over asset transfer

The trust has more than $36.5m in assets, including three helicopters. (Image: ARHT)

Two of the trustees of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust (ARHT) have taken legal action to stop the shifting of millions of dollars of assets, including two helicopters, into a joint venture.The two trustees, Scott Rice and Nuwanthie Samarakone, said the charity can’t transfer its helicopters, assets and funding into another entity because that entity operated in a wider area than Auckland.The trust had more than $36.5 million in assets, including three helicopters. It received revenue of $13.5m last year and employed about 20 people.&...