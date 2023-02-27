Christchurch settles with Aon over $320m quake claim

Flowers were placed in a float to mark the 10th anniversary of the quake in 2021. (Image: Getty)

Christchurch city council has cut a deal with Aon New Zealand over the local authority’s $320 million claim that the insurance broker’s behaviour limited its ability to extract money out of its insurers after the Canterbury earthquakes. Christchurch city council (CCC) invoked the arbitration act in 2017 to pursue a $528m claim, which first came to light in Aon’s group quarterly report published on the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). At the time, Aon said it would vigorously defend the claim “that a...