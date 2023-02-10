Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Claymark's receivers challenging liquidators' appointment: 'invalid and of no legal effect'

Claymark's receivers challenging liquidators' appointment: 'invalid and of no legal effect'
A former Claymark processing site. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 10 Feb 2023
Claymark Group’s receivers are taking legal action against the liquidators of some of the group’s subsidiaries, saying their appointment is “invalid and of no legal effect”.In December 2019, Brendon Gibson, Grant Graham and Neale Jackson of Calibre Partners were appointed the receivers to the group after a deal to buy the country’s biggest manufacturer and exporter of premium pine products fell through. New Zealand Future Forest Partnership had agreed to buy Claymark’s local and US operations, taking on...
Energy

Future electricty prices 'perplexing'

A Forsyth Barr analyst suspects some mispricing of wholesale electricity futures.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Markets

Earnings season forecast is for sunny results

Analysts say February reports will feature robust growth and few downgrades.

Dan Brunskill 5:00am
Energy

How Vector weathered the last flood

A look at how Vector got through the last flood and is preparing for the next.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

More Law & Regulation

Primary Sector

Govt inflames mining sectors' sense of grievance

The mining industry does not feel loved.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: Spotlight on constructive dismissal

A spate of recent ERA decisions has favoured the employee.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Retail

Labour Inspectorate probes Lentes and Marcos

The glasses retailer operates several sites across Auckland.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Hawkins' liquidators to get McConnell Group documents

Seven years of board documents have to be handed over by March 10.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am