Claymark's receivers challenging liquidators' appointment: 'invalid and of no legal effect'

A former Claymark processing site. (Image: Supplied)

Claymark Group’s receivers are taking legal action against the liquidators of some of the group’s subsidiaries, saying their appointment is “invalid and of no legal effect”.In December 2019, Brendon Gibson, Grant Graham and Neale Jackson of Calibre Partners were appointed the receivers to the group after a deal to buy the country’s biggest manufacturer and exporter of premium pine products fell through. New Zealand Future Forest Partnership had agreed to buy Claymark’s local and US operations, taking on...