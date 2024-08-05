Menu
ComCom 'should give priority to energy efficiency'

Installing energy-efficient light bulbs could reduce evening peak load by more than 300MW. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 05 Aug 2024
A greater focus on energy efficiency from the Commerce Commission’s regulation of electricity lines companies could reduce pressure on generation and networks and save households money, says an energy efficiency company.Ecobulb managing director Chris Mardon has been urging the commission (ComCom) to adjust the allowable regulated expenditure of the lines companies so they can invest in things such as energy-efficient light bulbs.Mardon said ways had to be found to put a new focus on energy efficiency after the Government cut spending in...
