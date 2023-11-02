Menu
ComCom wants to keep electricity line charge increases capped at CPI

The lines component is about 27% of consumers' total bill. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
The Commerce Commission wants to roll over its current limit on electricity line charge increases for a further five years, effectively capping them at the inflation rate.The lines distribution component is about 27% of the total bill paid by electricity consumers, and every five years, the Commerce Commission sets a “default price-quality path” (DPP) for the 16 local lines companies that aren’t consumer-owned.The current DPP set a 6.7% decrease for 2021, followed by growth that generally matched the Consumers Price Index (CPI...
