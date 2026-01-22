Menu
ComCom warns Woolworths for likely breach of Grocery Act
(Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 22 Jan 2026
The Commerce Commission has warned Woolworths New Zealand for what it believes is a likely breach of the Grocery Industry Competition Act 2023.The warning followed its review of the major supermarkets’ delisting processes.According to ComCom, the Grocery Supply Code (the Code) imposes obligations on major supermarkets when undertaking range reviews to determine which products are stocked.As part of these reviews, products may be “delisted” if the supermarket chooses not to stock them.ComCom reviewed the range review processes...
