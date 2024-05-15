Menu
Company owing $60k to Meredith Connell will sell for $10m, entrepreneur says

Ashutosh Sharma says he is in the process of selling Equinox for $10 million. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 15 May 2024
Two Auckland law firms are chasing money from a company co-founded by serial entrepreneur Ashutosh Sharma, who is facing bankruptcy proceedings.Boutique firm Couch Harlowe Kovacevich (CHK) initiated liquidation action against Equinox NZ in the high court at Auckland this year.According to a minute issued by justice Graham Lang on April 18, Meredith Connell applied to join the case, claiming it was owed about $62,000.Both law firms declined to comment this week, saying the matter was before the courts.A realistic chanceIn his...
