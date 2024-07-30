Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Consumer NZ needs to beef up evidence for claims against Z Energy

Consumer NZ needs to beef up evidence for claims against Z Energy
(Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 30 Jul 2024
A group taking Z Energy to court over allegedly misleading the public over its environmental credentials will have to provide more evidence of its claims.Consumer New Zealand, the Environmental Law Initiative charity, and Lawyers for Climate Action NZ are seeking a declaration from the High Court that Z Energy has breached the Fair Trading Act by misleading people with its marketing.The complaint mainly concerns Z Energy’s “Moving With the Times” advertising campaign launched in 2022.The group claimed the company's ad...
Eric Watson averts bankruptcy after protest against jurisdiction
Law & Regulation

Eric Watson averts bankruptcy after protest against jurisdiction

The bankruptcy proceedings were stayed pending the liquidators' application.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Technology

NZ startup is building AI for augmenting CEOs' strategising

Astronort can do market research, competition analysis and even strategic modelling.

Ben Moore 5:00am
NZ startup is building AI for augmenting CEOs' strategising
Property

Wealthy developer forces subbies to take huge haircut

Creditors left owing $3m are galled Aaron Ghee has other luxury projects. 

Maria Slade 5:00am
Wealthy developer forces subbies to take huge haircut

More Law & Regulation

Eric Watson averts bankruptcy after protest against jurisdiction
Law & Regulation

Eric Watson averts bankruptcy after protest against jurisdiction

The bankruptcy proceedings were stayed pending the liquidators' application.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Convention Centre fire heads to court
Law & Regulation

Convention Centre fire heads to court

The trial is expected to last 14 weeks. 

Staff reporters 29 Jul 2024
Missed opportunity to clean up ‘Wild West’ of student visa advisers
Policy

Missed opportunity to clean up ‘Wild West’ of student visa advisers

NZ is reluctant to upset an industry that generates billions in export earnings.  

Jem Traylen 29 Jul 2024
Collins lays out plans to boost NZ’s AI uptake
Policy

Collins lays out plans to boost NZ’s AI uptake

Light-touch regulation aims to give businesses the confidence to experiment with AI.

Ben Moore 29 Jul 2024