Court stoush over campground sale
A hearing over the campground sale was held at the high court at Auckland. (Image: NZME)
Tom Raynel
Thu, 13 Jun 2024
A major tourism operator has lost a bid to halt the sale of a couple’s camping ground to an Australian competitor.    Top Ten Group New Zealand (Top Ten) had sought injunctive relief against Coromandel Holiday Park (CHPL) and Tasman Tourism New Zealand (Tasman) after CHPL’s attempted sale of its property and business to Tasman while still under a franchise agreement.  Directors and joint shareholders of CHPL, Caron and Sean Steffert, currently own and operate its holiday park in Coromandel town as a franchisee of Top...
