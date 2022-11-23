Court upholds Climate Change Commission recommendations

Erratic weather is becoming more common. (Image: Getty)

Greg Hurrell

The high court has rejected a claim by a group of more than 350 lawyers that Climate Change Commission advice to the government was unlawful and unreasonable.Lobby group Lawyers for Climate Action NZ had sought a judicial review in the Wellington high court over the commission’s advice on New Zealand’s Paris Agreement obligations and domestic emissions budgets.The lobby claimed the commission’s advice was inconsistent with the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon Act) Amendment Act 2019 in several areas. The act sets targ...