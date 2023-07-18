Menu
Cullen liquidators seek to bankrupt Eric Watson

Eric Watson seemed to be on top of the world in the late 1990s. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 18 Jul 2023
Former high-flyer Eric Watson faces bankruptcy proceedings from the liquidators of his collapsed Cullen Group empire over $57.4 million he borrowed from the companies. The Cullen Group liquidators, Leon Bowker and Luke Norman of KPMG, said in their latest report that they’d instructed solicitors to start bankruptcy proceedings after the high court ordered Watson to pay $59.9m to cover the outstanding balance. After the summary judgment in February, Watson told BusinessDesk the claim would be paid in full once he was served...
Wood referred to privileges committee over shares
Markets

The former minister may face a privileges committee grilling over disclosure failures.

Ian Llewellyn 3:30pm
Infrastructure

Metroglass spurns $33.4m offer from Masfen and Wells

The shares jumped almost 15% to match the offer price.

Paul McBeth 2:25pm
Policy

Act founder Roger Douglas now a ‘swing voter'

Act 'lost the plot' in 2001 and is now just favours the rich, says Roger Douglas.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
St Cuthbert's v Simpson Grierson: the 1999 advice
Property Exclusive

The prestigious Auckland school is suing the law firm over leasehold advice.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
New rules are 'shafting the natural health industry', Canadian-style
Policy

Australian products are likely to out-compete NZ the way the US out-competes Canada.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
ComCom acts against 100%-plus interest lender
Finance

The Christchurch firm has now shifted to a non high-cost lender, charging 49%-plus fees.

Brent Melville 17 Jul 2023