Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

DealWatch: playing a long game

DealWatch: playing a long game
Lawyer Mei Fern Johnson said deals are taking a while to get through. (Image: Russell McVeagh)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Wed, 18 Oct 2023
Big-ticket mergers and acquisitions are taking longer than usual, says top corporate lawyer Mei Fern Johnson.“When I was in Singapore recently, I was told by some of the large law firms processes are taking longer and there are a lot of bidders, but transactions are not coming to close.“There’s a misalignment between vendor’s price expectations and a more cautious bidding side,” Johnson said.“It’s the same in New Zealand,” the Russell McVeagh lawyer said, “it feels slow.&...
Pāmu, and Clover Corp chip in funds to prop up Melody Dairies
Finance

Pāmu, and Clover Corp chip in funds to prop up Melody Dairies

The pair are major shareholders in the joint venture.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Technology

Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy backs Aspiring Materials

The Christchurch startup processes rocks to draw down carbon emissions. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy backs Aspiring Materials
Podcasts

Pieces of Silver podcast: NZ Rugby's push to think big

Silver Lake has the chops to develop a series of alternative investment streams.

Paul McBeth and Trevor McKewen 5:00am
Pieces of Silver podcast: NZ Rugby's push to think big

More Law & Regulation

Liquidator David Thomas censured over 'unprofessional' actions
Law & Regulation

Liquidator David Thomas censured over 'unprofessional' actions

He has to have a supervisor, Thomas Rodewald, for the next six months.

Riley Kennedy 17 Oct 2023
MicroGEM’s staff went 222 days without pay before resigning
Finance

MicroGEM’s staff went 222 days without pay before resigning

Personal grievances, threatening emails and now a director wants to start again.

Riley Kennedy 17 Oct 2023
Former National MP Aaron Gilmore's entity owes $1m, liquidator says
Finance

Former National MP Aaron Gilmore's entity owes $1m, liquidator says

Gilmore resigned as an MP in 2013.

Riley Kennedy 16 Oct 2023
Law firm goes after Let's Go Beverages
Retail

Law firm goes after Let's Go Beverages

A company that gave away a supercar is being chased up in court over a debt.

Oliver Lewis 16 Oct 2023