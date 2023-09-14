Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Developer Tony Gapes loses appeal

Developer Tony Gapes loses appeal
Tony Gapes tried to appeal part of a ruling ordering him to pay more than $380,000 to a civil contractor. (Image: Norrie Montgomery)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 14 Sep 2023
The court of appeal has dismissed property developer Tony Gapes’s attempt to appeal part of a ruling ordering him to pay more than $380,000 to a civil contractor over an Auckland development.Gapes’s Redwood Group bought land for a residential development called Springpark in Auckland’s Mount Wellington in 2012. More than 150 houses were planned. Construction started in 2013, and presales generated about $60 million.By mid-2015, there were substantial cost overruns, and it became clear the buyers would be able to exit due to su...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 14, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 14, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free

Business of Tech podcast: how tech issues are factoring into politicians' thinking

Peter Griffin talks to BusinessDesk editor Pattrick Smellie on the Business of Tech.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: how tech issues are factoring into politicians' thinking
Markets

Paul McBeth: Where the bloody hell are the listings?

Hundreds of NZ companies could happily join the NZX.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Where the bloody hell are the listings?

More Law & Regulation

MediaWorks reported to regulator's enforcement team
Law & Regulation

MediaWorks reported to regulator's enforcement team

MediaWorks says this is not correct. MBIE says it is.

Daniel Dunkley 13 Sep 2023
Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back
Finance

Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back

The retailer owes its creditors more than $100m.

Riley Kennedy 12 Sep 2023
Tony Gapes' entities in liquidation
Property

Tony Gapes' entities in liquidation

Tony Gapes set up a new Redwood entity on December 22.

Riley Kennedy 11 Sep 2023
BNZ has been told it has to keep banking for Gloriavale
Law & Regulation

BNZ has been told it has to keep banking for Gloriavale

The bank doesn't want to, but it has to keep providing banking services for now.

Oliver Lewis 08 Sep 2023