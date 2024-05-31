Menu
Drylandcarbon and counter claim to be heard together, judge rules

The litigating businesses are involved in afforestation funds. (Image: DepositPhotos)
John Anthony
John Anthony
Fri, 31 May 2024
A high court judge has ruled that separate legal proceedings between sparring shareholders of an afforestation fund manager can be tried simultaneously.At the high court in Wellington, Anthony and Wendy Beverley brought two claims against business partners William Leckie and Christopher Morrison and entities associated with them, relating to alleged “diversion of corporate opportunities”.A judgment by Justice Paul Radich delivered on May 23 said Leckie and Morrison, through their company Pheasant Tail Holdings, subsequently bro...
