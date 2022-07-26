See full details
Law & Regulation

Edney v Mahon: $7m case delayed

Victoria Young
Tue, 26 Jul 2022

Edney v Mahon: $7m case delayed
Developer Neville Mahon is still fighting back. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Tue, 26 Jul 2022
Court battles between developers Tim Edney and Neville Mahon continue, with the latest, $7 million scrap delayed by the high court at Auckland. The dispute over an Auckland property is one of the interrelated cases the pair are involved in.In this fight, Edney’s Small (2005) Limited sold the property for $11.6m to Mahon’s company Coronation Gardens.Coronation Gardens took a loan from Edney to purchase the property but defaulted and went into liquidation. Edney then sold the property, at a $6.5m loss.  Edney said...

