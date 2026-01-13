Electricity Authority board below legal minimum as members depart

EA chair Anna Kominik has stood down. (Image: NZME)

The Electricity Authority is down to just two board members after several recent departures.The Electricity Industry Act sets the board at between five and seven members, although the Crown Entities Act allows it to continue operating lawfully with a quorum even when vacancies reduce membership below that level.The sector regulator’s two remaining board members are Erik Westergaard and Paula Rose.Lana Stockman and Cristiano Marantes stepped down at the end of 2025.Parting waysAn Electricity Authority (EA) spokesperson said Stockman was ap...