Law & Regulation

Entain offers $100m for online gambling monopoly

Entain offers $100m for online gambling monopoly
If Kiwi filly Legarto (15) can find fortune outside NZ, maybe the TAB can too. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 27 Jun 2023
New Zealand’s racing industry will get a $100 million fillip and an annual sweetener if the government expands the TAB’s domestic gambling monopoly to the online world. London-listed betting agency Entain’s 25-year deal to run TAB NZ’s operations kicked off this month, including an upfront payment of $150m and $10m direct investment into the racing sector, and a 50% gross profit share with guaranteed annual payments of at least $150m for the first five years. The gambling agency this month told investors it will pay...
Manufacturers and distributors to fund scheme to keep electrical waste out of landfills
Law & Regulation

Manufacturers and distributors to fund scheme to keep electrical waste out of landfills

Anything with a plug or battery will one day be recyclable under a proposed scheme.

Greg Hurrell 11:00am
The Quiz Free

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Finance

Mark Hotchin property lawsuit centres round a pool hall

The hearing is set down for the week.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Mark Hotchin property lawsuit centres round a pool hall

Finance

Regulator will stifle vital electricity investment
Infrastructure

Regulator will stifle vital electricity investment

Vector says the regulator has failed to recognise the impact of decarbonising the economy.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
National's prison policy: real or virtue-signalling?
Law & Regulation

Pattrick Smellie: National's prison policy: real or virtue-signalling?

Fiscal discipline goes out the window again when longer prison terms are the goal.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am