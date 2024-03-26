Menu
Entrepreneur moves to challenge his debts

Ashutosh Sharma wants to challenge a decision saying he owes more than $40,000 in unpaid rent to his former landlord. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 26 Mar 2024
A young tech entrepreneur facing bankruptcy proceedings says he has the financial means to repay his former landlord but is challenging the amount owed.Last February, the tenancy tribunal upheld an earlier decision against Ashutosh Sharma for not paying rent on an expensive North Shore property.After Sharma failed to pay the debt – of more than  $40,000 – the owner of the property, Aaron Ridgway, initiated bankruptcy proceedings against him in the high court at Auckland.Last year, BusinessDesk published an investigation into th...
Fletcher's largest shareholder backs board upheaval
Fletcher's largest shareholder backs board upheaval

Allan Gray says building giant had to show accountability for poor performance.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Analysts tweak 12-month target prices on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Analysts' ratings are underperform, underweight and neutral.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
University of Auckland reports diminished surplus, citing falling enrolments

Expenses rose faster than income, with the university disappointed by domestic enrolments.

Murray Jones 5:00am
