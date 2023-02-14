Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Eric Watson's agent made lowball offer to settle liquidators' claim, court documents reveal

Eric Watson's agent made lowball offer to settle liquidators' claim, court documents reveal
Eric Watson. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 14 Feb 2023
Agents acting for Eric Watson attempted to make a last-minute lowball offer to settle a $57.4 million claim against him, court documents reveal.Last Tuesday, in the high court at Auckland, Justice Neil Campbell accepted Cullen Investments’ liquidators’ summary judgment for more than $57.4m against the expat businessman who is believed to be in London.The money Watson owed Cullen Investments was a result of related-party advances over several years. It came after KPMG took control of Watson’s Cullen Investments in December...
Energy

Vector boss calls for a sector shake-up

Challenges in the energy sector mean it's time for a dedicated energy ministry.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Climate change

Pattrick Smellie: Floods make managed retreat policy urgent

Because they affect the country's largest urban population, the Auckland floods will focus minds on the need for policies to "manage retreat" from climate change impacts.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Miners, environmentalists wary of minerals bill

Relatively minor changes have brought opposing sides out on the barricades.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am

More Law & Regulation

Property

Who regulates the building regulator? In this case, nobody

New Zealand's 67 consenting authorities are left to interpret the rules as they see fit.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Miners, environmentalists wary of minerals bill

Relatively minor changes have brought opposing sides out on the barricades.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Energy

Vector boss calls for a sector shake-up

Challenges in the energy sector mean it's time for a dedicated energy ministry.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Finance

Redcurrent goes into liquidation

The homeware retailer was started more than 20 years ago and had 10 stores.

Riley Kennedy 13 Feb 2023