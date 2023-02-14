Eric Watson's agent made lowball offer to settle liquidators' claim, court documents reveal

Eric Watson. (Image: NZME)

Agents acting for Eric Watson attempted to make a last-minute lowball offer to settle a $57.4 million claim against him, court documents reveal.Last Tuesday, in the high court at Auckland, Justice Neil Campbell accepted Cullen Investments’ liquidators’ summary judgment for more than $57.4m against the expat businessman who is believed to be in London.The money Watson owed Cullen Investments was a result of related-party advances over several years. It came after KPMG took control of Watson’s Cullen Investments in December...