Law & Regulation

Eric Watson’s co-accused fights back

Eric Watson is still facing insider trading charges. (Image: Facebook)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Mon, 19 Dec 2022
A stock promoter charged alongside New Zealand businessman Eric Watson for insider trading is fighting back after seeking nine extensions to respond to charges filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).Gannon Giguiere is defending charges filed in 2021 in relation to Long Blockchain Corporation (formerly known as Long Island Iced Tea Co).The SEC accused Giguiere of receiving a press release about the company’s move from drinks to blockchain technology, then buying 35,000 shares in the company, and getting a $162,5...
