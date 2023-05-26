Menu
Excessive sick leave – how much is too much?

An employer isn't required to hold a job open indefinitely. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Rendle
Fri, 26 May 2023
In the past few months, I have noticed an increasing trend of employers managing high levels of sick leave across their businesses. Contributing factors are likely to include the increase in statutory entitlement to 10 days' sick leave, employers moving to more generous "wellness leave" policies, increased acceptance that sick leave can be taken for mental health reasons, and the low threshold and limited questioning of sick leave that happened during covid.  Overall, there have been real positives in some of these shifts.How...
Google New Zealand makes $20.5m profit
Media

Google New Zealand makes $20.5m profit

Revenue soared to $78 million in 2022.

Daniel Dunkley 5:45pm
Infrastructure

Beca's Greg Lowe stepping aside for successor

After 11 years at the helm, he will get to range more freely in the business.

Pattrick Smellie 3:45pm
Beca's Greg Lowe stepping aside for successor
Politics charts

Election 2023: National nose in front

The balance has tipped slightly to the right, but it's neck and neck.

Andy Fyers 3:10pm
Election 2023: National nose in front

