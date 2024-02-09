Menu
Fight over ski-field funds critical, court told

The operating rights for the Ruapehu ski fields have been on the market. (Image: RAL)
Victoria Young
Fri, 09 Feb 2024
Ruapehu Alpine Lifts won’t be able to make necessary payments to operate during the coming ski season if a group of creditors win their court claim, the high court has heard.  Receivers and liquidators for the operator of the Turoa and Whakapapa ski fields faced an urgent application yesterday from a group of people owed money by RAL.The ski fields, subject to insolvency processes since October 2022, are in the middle of being sold.The lawyer for the receivers, David Friar, told the high court at Auckland that about a million dollars...
