Law & Regulation

Five reasons to franchise your business
Jim's Mowing is a well-known franchise in New Zealand. (Image: Supplied)
Georgina Toomey
Wed, 07 Aug 2024
A franchise model may be a good fit if you are an established business owner looking for ways to grow and expand your business. The New Zealand market has many franchises with a proven track record of success. This article explains franchising and explores five benefits of franchising your business. What is franchising?In franchising, the business owner (franchisor) licences their business model, operating systems, and intellectual property to a third party (the franchisee) in exchange for fees paid to the franchisor. Franchising...
