Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Five tips to ensure your contracts are legally enforceable

Five tips to ensure your contracts are legally enforceable
Sometimes a handshake is enough, but it is safer to get contracts confirmed in writing. (Image: Getty)
Georgina Toomey
Georgina Toomey
Wed, 17 Jan 2024
Contracts are the backbone of any business deal or transaction. A legally binding contract helps ensure that each party upholds their end of the bargain. If a party fails to fulfil their contractual obligations, you can initiate legal action to enforce the contract. However, to be enforceable, contracts must contain five key elements: a clear offer, acceptance, valid consideration, intent to form legal relations and certainty in terms. In New Zealand, contracts do not have to be in writing. Provided the key elements of a contract...
A turbulent year may lie ahead – CEOs at Davos are optimistic
World

A turbulent year may lie ahead – CEOs at Davos are optimistic

Many leaders express optimism about cooling inflation.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 17, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 17, 2023
Listed Companies

BellPotter a bull on Santana's Bendigo gold prospect

Aussie broker ups target price for speculative Central Otago project.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
BellPotter a bull on Santana's Bendigo gold prospect

More Law & Regulation

Unfair loss or legit revenue stream? The debate over expired gift cards
Retail

Unfair loss or legit revenue stream? The debate over expired gift cards

Prezzycard owner says its gift cards should be exempted from proposed law.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
King Salmon expansion plan gets tick
Primary Sector

King Salmon expansion plan gets tick

Salmon farmer reaches the next regulatory hurdle.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Jan 2024
Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m
Retail

Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m

The liquidation could be finished up within six months.

Riley Kennedy 15 Jan 2024
'Human error' no excuse for workplace accidents
Law & Regulation

'Human error' no excuse for workplace accidents

Finding out that people make mistakes doth not a health and safety policy make.

Pattrick Smellie 15 Jan 2024