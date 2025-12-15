Menu
FMA launches investigation into Chance Voight investment firm

Chance Voight director Bernard Whimp. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Mon, 15 Dec 2025
The Financial Markets Authority is investigating Chance Voight Investment Corporation and related entities.The investigation follows the regulator gaining a court order to appoint interim liquidators. Malcolm Hollis, John Fisk and Lara Bennett, of PwC New Zealand, were appointed to those roles on Dec 10.The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) said in a statement that the investigation was ongoing. It noted that in November this year, a Chance Voight subsidiary took ownership of Patterson Wealth Partners, a licensed financial provider.The FMA said...
NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,408.14, up 1.23 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Economy

Economy evolving as expected: RBNZ

“Growth is recovering”: RBNZ holds line. 

Rebecca Howard 4:10pm
Retail

Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss

Titan Parent also finalised a 50% stake in Stuff Digital on July 1, 2025.

Jaime Lyth 3:55pm
