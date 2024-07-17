Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Gas scramble ends up in court as Methanex and Todd face off

Gas scramble ends up in court as Methanex and Todd face off
Methanol production needs gas. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 17 Jul 2024
The scramble for gas has ended up in court after Nova Energy cut its gas supply to Methanex on very short notice, citing a tight market. Both parties are now awaiting arbitration.Methanex is the largest gas user in New Zealand and manufactures methanol using gas as feedstock. Nova is part of the Todd Corporation and the second-largest gas producer.Court documents said that “no doubt in response to forecast gas supply shortfalls", Nova assessed its contractual obligations, customer base, the wider market and the impact of various gas...
A hacking case boosted William Lewis’s career – now it haunts him
World

A hacking case boosted William Lewis’s career – now it haunts him

A past role at News Corp is casting a shadow for Jeff Bezos appointee. 

The Wall Street Journal 10:45am
Markets

Price changes possible for Auckland Airport following ComCom review

Auckland International Airport is set to consider price changes following ComCom findings.

Tom Raynel 9:45am
Price changes possible for Auckland Airport following ComCom review
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, July 17

Do you have the smarts to answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, July 17

More Law & Regulation

Price changes possible for Auckland Airport following ComCom review
Markets

Price changes possible for Auckland Airport following ComCom review

Auckland International Airport is set to consider price changes following ComCom findings.

Tom Raynel 9:45am
Legislation for critical infrastructure cybersecurity past due
Law & Regulation

Legislation for critical infrastructure cybersecurity past due

Without regulation, NZ's critical infrastructure will remain at risk of cyber attacks.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Dunajtschik settles $6m dispute with his former lawyer
Law & Regulation

Dunajtschik settles $6m dispute with his former lawyer

Before the settlement, Dunajtschik gave evidence in court.

Gregor Thompson 16 Jul 2024
Who won the war on red tape?
Policy

Who won the war on red tape?

NZ used to be a contender, now we're an also-ran.

Jem Traylen 12 Jul 2024