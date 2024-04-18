Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Government's social investment plan aims to reverse decades of failure

Government's social investment plan aims to reverse decades of failure
Finance minister Nicola Willis. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 18 Apr 2024
The government plans to "eat one bite of the elephant at a time” to transform social services delivery through big data and an outcomes-based approach.That means identifying social investment programmes with a good chance of paying off and scaling them up. Community organisations often run these, but the model can be applied to in-house government programmes.BusinessDesk caught up with finance minister Nicola Willis, who holds the social investment portfolio, en route to a finance ministers meeting in Washington DC.Willis defined soc...
Business of Tech podcast: The future of computers, Apple's Vision Pro and Beyond
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: The future of computers, Apple's Vision Pro and Beyond

Kiwi studio Beyond has developed one of the first games for Apple's Vision Pro.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland upgrades earnings guidance as lease decision looms

The port is seeing increased volumes, bucking the national trend.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Port of Auckland upgrades earnings guidance as lease decision looms
Primary Sector

Santana’s golden opportunity

A massive gold find in Central Otago moves carefully towards mining.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Santana’s golden opportunity

More Law & Regulation

Santana’s golden opportunity
Primary Sector

Santana’s golden opportunity

A massive gold find in Central Otago moves carefully towards mining.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Decision to cancel licence for crowdfunder Equitise ‘not taken lightly’ – FMA
Finance

Decision to cancel licence for crowdfunder Equitise ‘not taken lightly’ – FMA

Repeat offender Equitise facilitated two deals after it was deregistered last year.

Jem Traylen 17 Apr 2024
'Outstanding' economics at proposed Santana gold mine
Primary Sector

'Outstanding' economics at proposed Santana gold mine

Profits of between $100m and $200m a year are projected, depending on the gold price.

Pattrick Smellie 17 Apr 2024
Ōhau landowners blame lines company for $40m fire losses
Law & Regulation

Ōhau landowners blame lines company for $40m fire losses

They claim a power-pole fault due to a firm's negligence caused the devastation.

Ian Llewellyn 17 Apr 2024