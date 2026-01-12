Menu
Govt extends open-data regime to electricity retailing

Govt confirms ‘Open Electricity’; first changes from September, full rollout by mid-2027. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 12 Jan 2026
The Government has confirmed electricity retailing will be the next sector subject to open-data requirements.The programme – dubbed “Open Electricity” by ministers – extends the Consumer Data Right framework beyond banking under the Customer and Product Data Act.Energy Minister Simon Watts and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Scott Simpson said electricity retailing would be the “next cab off the rank” under the act. The move follows the implementation of open banking regulations, which came into force...
RBNZ appoints new committee members
Finance

RBNZ appoints new committee members

External appointments to the committee meet a mixed response.

Andy Macdonald 5:00pm
Markets

Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions

Light building product volumes look positive, heavy volumes weigh on second quarter.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:00pm
Law & Regulation

Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

Simon Watts appoints three new members to rebuild the Electricity Authority board.

Ian Llewellyn 12:47pm
EA below legal minimum as members depart
Law & Regulation

EA below legal minimum as members depart

Key decisions face delay as the Govt prepares new appointments.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Yoyoso, Miniso and Acecco stores go into liquidation
Retail

Yoyoso, Miniso and Acecco stores go into liquidation

Liquidators warn unsecured creditors may recover 0% of what they are owed.

Jaime Lyth 12 Jan 2026
Transpower firm on lake levels
Law & Regulation

Transpower firm on lake levels

Meridian says competitors could influence lake levels for commercial advantage.

Ian Llewellyn 12 Jan 2026