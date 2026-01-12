Govt extends open-data regime to electricity retailing

Govt confirms ‘Open Electricity’; first changes from September, full rollout by mid-2027. (Image: NZME)

The Government has confirmed electricity retailing will be the next sector subject to open-data requirements.The programme – dubbed “Open Electricity” by ministers – extends the Consumer Data Right framework beyond banking under the Customer and Product Data Act.Energy Minister Simon Watts and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Scott Simpson said electricity retailing would be the “next cab off the rank” under the act. The move follows the implementation of open banking regulations, which came into force...