Govt strengthens Electricity Authority powers, restores full board membership

Simon Watts is restoring the Electricity Authority board. (Image: NZME)

The Government is moving to give the Electricity Authority “real teeth” and restore its board to the statutory minimum after membership fell below it.Energy Minister Simon Watts says the Electricity Industry Act will be amended. The changes will:Increase penalties for serious rule-breaking from a maximum of $2 million to up to $10m, or three times the commercial gain, or 10% of a company’s turnover.Introduce instant infringement fines (up to $2,000) for more minor, repeated breaches.Improve the authority’s ability to upd...