Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Govt strengthens Electricity Authority powers, restores full board membership

Govt strengthens Electricity Authority powers, restores full board membership
Simon Watts is restoring the Electricity Authority board. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 13 Jan 2026
The Government is moving to give the Electricity Authority “real teeth” and restore its board to the statutory minimum after membership fell below it.Energy Minister Simon Watts says the Electricity Industry Act will be amended. The changes will:Increase penalties for serious rule-breaking from a maximum of $2 million to up to $10m, or three times the commercial gain, or 10% of a company’s turnover.Introduce instant infringement fines (up to $2,000) for more minor, repeated breaches.Improve the authority’s ability to upd...
RBNZ appoints new committee members
Finance

RBNZ appoints new committee members

External appointments to the committee meet a mixed response.

Andy Macdonald 5:00pm
Markets

Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions

Light building product volumes look positive, heavy volumes weigh on second quarter.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:00pm
Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions
Economy

Business confidence jumps, keeps RBNZ on track to hike

The data adds to the view rate hikes are coming later this year. 

Rebecca Howard 11:48am
Business confidence jumps, keeps RBNZ on track to hike

More Law & Regulation

EA below legal minimum as members depart
Law & Regulation

EA below legal minimum as members depart

Key decisions face delay as the Govt prepares new appointments.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Yoyoso, Miniso and Acecco stores go into liquidation
Retail

Yoyoso, Miniso and Acecco stores go into liquidation

Liquidators warn unsecured creditors may recover 0% of what they are owed.

Jaime Lyth 12 Jan 2026
Govt extends open-data regime to electricity retailing
Law & Regulation

Govt extends open-data regime to electricity retailing

About 2m households and 165k small firms to gain access to usage data.

Ian Llewellyn 12 Jan 2026
Transpower firm on lake levels
Law & Regulation

Transpower firm on lake levels

Meridian says competitors could influence lake levels for commercial advantage.

Ian Llewellyn 12 Jan 2026